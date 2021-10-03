EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.60 million and the lowest is $961.10 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.44. The company had a trading volume of 168,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,330. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.17.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

