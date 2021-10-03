EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $466.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE EPR traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 754,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,397. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
