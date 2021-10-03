EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $118.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $466.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPR traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 754,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,397. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

