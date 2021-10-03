Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,173 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 336 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

