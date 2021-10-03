Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $415,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

