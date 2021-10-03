Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 25,200 Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Norwood Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

In other news, COO Robert J. Mancuso acquired 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,404 shares of company stock worth $135,866 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

