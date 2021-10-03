Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 9,035 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.16 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

