Ergoteles LLC Invests $665,000 in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

