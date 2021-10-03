Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

