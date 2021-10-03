Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 31,200 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.