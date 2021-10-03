Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 77,300 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.25% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

