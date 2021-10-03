Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.