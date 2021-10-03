ESBC (ESBC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $927,288.88 and $25,305.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,565,370 coins and its circulating supply is 30,286,036 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

