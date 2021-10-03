Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.6%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 7,159 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.