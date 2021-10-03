Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

RE opened at $252.03 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.