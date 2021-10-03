Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 508,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,208. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

