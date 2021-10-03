Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Up 6.2%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 32,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,145,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,913 shares of company stock worth $5,754,425. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

