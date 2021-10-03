Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after purchasing an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

