EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $19,704.36 and $6,094.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,875.80 or 0.45527266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00367957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00224638 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

