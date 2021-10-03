Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.65 and last traded at $172.57. 33,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,715,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

