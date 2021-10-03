Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,892.81

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,892.81 ($37.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,130 ($40.89). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,108 ($40.61), with a volume of 890,996 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,210.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,896.01. The stock has a market cap of £28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

