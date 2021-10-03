FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $380.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $400.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

