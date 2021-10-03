Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.