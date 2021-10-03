Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.22. 14,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,446,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
