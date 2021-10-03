Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 8,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Ferrovial has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.68.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

