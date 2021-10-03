Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

