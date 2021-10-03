Financial Survey: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, indicating that its share price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Principal Solar and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.44 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -95.12

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Principal Solar and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $80.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

