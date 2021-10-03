First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.50. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 8,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $155.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

