First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,946,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

