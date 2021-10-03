First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBZ opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,428,000.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.