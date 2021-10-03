First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

Shares of MMLG opened at $27.52 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

