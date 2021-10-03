First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

