Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.86.

Five9 stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99. Five9 has a 12-month low of $128.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

