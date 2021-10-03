Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 119,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,187 shares.The stock last traded at $162.01 and had previously closed at $159.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 692.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

