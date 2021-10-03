Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 303,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,224,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.