Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $179,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $290,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,685. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

