FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.96 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

