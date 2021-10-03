Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

