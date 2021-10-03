Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

