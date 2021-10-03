Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

