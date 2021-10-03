Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.78 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

