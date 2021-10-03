Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.02. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Wireless stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Franklin Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

