Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $341,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

