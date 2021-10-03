Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 581.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

