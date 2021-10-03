FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.56. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 433 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

