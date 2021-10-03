FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.56. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 433 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.02.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.