FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Head-To-Head Review

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.33%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.67 Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,461.96 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.94

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats FREYR Battery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

