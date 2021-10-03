Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $507,762.93 and $148,681.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,714.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

