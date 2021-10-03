Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $343,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

