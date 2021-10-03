Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up about 1.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000.

PJAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.