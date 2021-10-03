Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.02. 16,276,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669,442. The company has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

