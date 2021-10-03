Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $360.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.