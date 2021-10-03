FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 542,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

